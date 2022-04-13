I Smiled And Cried At The Same Time When Ben Affleck Proposed – Jennifer Lopez

Popular celebrity, Jennifer Lopez has come out to open up about how Ben Affleck proposed to her. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she was actually having a bubble bath when Ben got on one knee to propose, and it was the most romantic thing ever.

Jennifer added that she looked into his eyes while smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get her head around the fact that after 20 years, the moment was happening all over again.

Her words, “Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed.”

“[I] just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again.”

“I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said ‘YES of course that’s a YES.’”

“I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined.”

“Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”