I Spent A Lot Of Money On Wine, Property And Gambling As A Footballer – Bendtner

Ex Arsenal striker, Nicklas Bendtner has come out to open up on his lavish lifestyle during his professional career. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, at 24, he spent almost all the money he had made on football on wine, property, art and gambling, and he remembers buying a Harley Davidson he did not really need after a night out in Las Vegas.

Bendtner added that he learnt enough when he was much younger, and that makes it easy to take a step back from a lot of things now.

His words, “On the back seats of the Denmark bus, all the older players would always talk about wine. I collected wine since I was 19. When the team met on Monday we would all bring one bottle and taste it. We would have four glasses on the Monday night and talk about the wine. I’ve got something like 50 thousand bottles of wine now. You know Romanee-Conti? £15,000 per bottle, £140,000 per case. You would buy one case to sell and one to drink.

When I was 24 I had spent basically all I had but I had bought wine, property, art. The cash flow completely broke. I was left quite alone with my money. I had a lot of support in the club but not so much outside of the pitch. One of the beautiful things I love about myself is that I like to experience different things. I will never say “No, I don’t want to try” – I would rather go and try it. The money goes fast when you buy £150,000 wine.

I bought a Harley Davidson… after a night out in Las Vegas. We didn’t need it. We just drove it round a bit and then we gave it back to the shop. I got some of my money back.

I spent a lot of money on gambling. When you have that high from football, it’s very hard to find it in other places. You go gambling to get that feeling and you don’t get that unless you have a lot at stake. Blackjack, roulette… we played everything, You could be at the house, you get out a golf ball and put a cup 20 metres away for £1,000 every time you get it in.

You only play football twice a week so you seek out that kick more and it becomes like a rolling ball. Later on, I realised that it didn’t matter if I won or lost, at the end it was just a kick. You have no winners in gambling at the end of the day so I stopped If I burn myself at something I’m quite good at retreating and saying ‘no more’. At 24 I learned enough so it was easy to take a step back.”

WOW.