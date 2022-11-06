I Started Chasing My Wife When She Was 19 – IK Osakioduwa

Popular media personality, IK Osakioduwa has jumped on Instagram to celebrate his wife, Olohije’s 40th birthday. He recently shared beautiful photos of his wife on social media, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he started chasing his wife when she was 19, and he can only ask her not ever become somebody else because he loves her just the way she is.

His words, “So, that’s how this small girl that I started chasing when she was 19 turns 40 today.

Weed you are and have always been a beautiful original. Never trying to be like anyone else and I love you just the way you are (ok I’d change a few things, like how you fall asleep on EVERY car ride home and your obsession with back rubs and head massages . But hey, they are flaws I can live with).

Happy birthday Baby. Keep doing YOU. No one else can.”

WOW.