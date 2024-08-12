I Still Don’t Know When I’ll Sign New Artistes – Paul Okoye

Popular singer, Paul Okoye has come out to share the strict criteria he has established for signing new artists to his record label, Fire Department Inc. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, all his artistes must have a landed property in Nigeria, and any of them caught smoking weed would face a N10 million fine.

He added that these requirements are the reason he still does not now when he’ll sign new artists for his record label.

His words, “Some people just believe say they don big pass record label. So I will tell you my demands now. You go bring landed properties, your parents go sign.

The day I catch you dey smoke one thing as my artiste, minus N10 million. That is why if you continue asking me when I am going to sign artistes I will tell you I do not know.”

WOW.

Paul Okoye, who is better known as Rudeboy, is a Nigerian singer. He rose to fame in the 2000s as a member of the P-Square duo with his identical twin brother Peter Okoye.

Paul studied at St. Murumba secondary school in Jos, together with his brother, Peter also known as Mr P. Paul joined a school of music and drama club where he started dancing and performing covers songs produced by MC Hammer, Bobby Brown and Michael Jackson with his brother Peter.

After the disbandment of P-Square in 2017, both band members sought separate musical careers. Rudeboy released his debut solo tracks titled ‘Fire Fire’ and ‘Nkenji Keke’ in 2017.

On 22 March 2014 Okoye married Anita Isama, whom he met in 2004 during his studies at the University of Abuja. In 2013, their son Andre was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. The couple also have a set of twins who were delivered in Atlanta, USA.