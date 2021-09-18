I support Global Citizen – Access Bank, Minister of Finance

Global Citizen said it is collaborating with the Lagos State Government to set up a limited-capacity event to honour Nigerians who are fighting the COVID-19 outbreak on the front lines.

Ahmed, the finance minister said, “Women continue to bear a disproportionate burden of the COVID-19 pandemic – on the frontlines, in various sectors, and in their homes. Every woman and girl should be guaranteed safety in their respective homes, schools, communities, and places of work.

“This is a shared responsibility and through Global Citizen Live, we are calling on key stakeholders across private and public sectors to join hands in accelerating our common goal of ensuring that women are safe and economically empowered.”

The Group Managing Director Access Bank Plc, Dr Herbert Wigwe, said, “Access Bank strongly aligns with Global Citizen’s goals and objectives, possessing a strong drive to ending COVID-19, addressing the global food crisis, achieving education for all, advancing equity, and protecting the environment.”

The statement further quoted the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as saying, “Lagos State is thrilled to be a part of Global Citizen Live. With the challenges of rising poverty, hunger and vaccine inequity facing Africa, we need businesses and governments around the world to respond to the call of citizens, stand in solidarity with the people of Africa, and commit to defending the planet and defeating poverty and inequality.”

The group also urged the G7 and the world’s billionaires to help end the hunger crisis by donating at least $6 billion to provide millions of meals to the 41 million people who are on the verge of starvation.

Credit : Nairametrics