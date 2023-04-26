I Tackled Journalists Who Tried To Belittle Upcoming Wizkid – Peter Okoye

Popular singer, Peter Okoye has come out to share how he foresaw Wizkid‘s rise to prominence in the music industry years ago. He recently had his say during a recent podcast, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he went as far as tackling some journalists for dismissing Wizkid during his up-and-coming days while predicting that he would take over the industry someday.

Peter added that he and his brother, Paul were never the types to look down on younger artists when they dominated.

His words, “We [P-Square] were never the type of artistes that looked down on anybody. If you remember, there was a video that went viral where it was P-Square concert and Wizkid was opening for us. So, they [reporters] kept on interviewing only P-Square and we were like, okay, guys, hold on. What about him? They said… I said no, this guy is going to take over tomorrow.”

