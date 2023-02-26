I Take Full Responsibility For Chelsea’s Poor Result – Graham Potter

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has come out to admit that he cannot rely on support forever from his board. This is coming after seeing Chelsea’s winless run extended to six games at Tottenham, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that confidence is not massively high right now, so if the good results continue to be far from reach, the support from the board will not be as reliable as it has always been.

Potter added that he takes full responsibility for the bad results Chelsea keeps getting this year.

His words, “Confidence isn’t massively high, of course. It’s the same in any job anywhere. If results aren’t good enough, which they aren’t, you can’t rely on support forever. My job is to keep going.”

“I know the responsibility. It’s not good enough for this club. I take full responsibility for those results. It isn’t good enough for Chelsea. I know the personality and quality in the team. A tough period of time.”