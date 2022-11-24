I Thank Everyone At Manchester City For Trusting Me With 2 More Years – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2025. The club recently confirmed this via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to Pep, he is very pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years and he can’t thank everyone at the club enough for trusting him.

Guardiola added that he felt something special at the Etihad from day one as manager.

His words, “I am so pleased to be staying at Manchester City for another two years,”

“I can’t say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable, and I have everything I need to do my job as best as possible.”

“From day one I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place. I still have the feeling there is more we can achieve together and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies.”