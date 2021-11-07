I Thank My Wife For Choosing Me As Her Husband – Basketmouth

Popular comedian, Basketmouth, and his wife, Elsie are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary. The couple got married in 2010 and have three children, and Nigerians have been celebrating them.

Elsie wrote, ”Forever and For Always is what we will always be….

I love you till Eternity Baby

Happy 11th Anniversary to us.”

Basketmouth added, ”After you gave me a fake phone number the 1st day I met you, no be 11yrs we don marry so? This life sha, shakara no good sometimes.

Happy Anniversary to you @elsieokpocha thanks for choosing me, thanks for saying yes, thanks for giving me a beautiful home and thank you for being my wife.

Love you forever.”

WOW.