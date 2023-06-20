I Thank Uduak Isong For Giving Me A Role Different From The Norm – Bimbo Ademoye

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye has come out to reveal how movie producers in the Nigerian film industry wanted to exploit her curvaceous physique. She recently had her say in her new book, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she was offered roles of a sexy secretary, side chic or husband snatcher due to her tiny waist and curvy hips, but she was never comfortable with all of them.

Bimbo added that she owes Uduak Isong a lot for giving her a role that was very different from the norm.

Her words, “To be honest with you, everybody wanted to make use of the body. Everybody wanted me to play the sexy secretary or the girl that snatched someone’s husband, or the one that snatched the other person’s boyfriend. But it was Uduak Isong that took a chance on me. She gave me a role different from what I was used to and since then, it has been amazing. People started calling me to come and act this comedy role, come and feature in this and that. It has really been very wonderful since then. I can say I owe that woman a lot for the opportunity she gave to me.”

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.