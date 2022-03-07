I Told Luis Diaz That I Would Score A Panenka Vs Chelsea – Fabinho

Liverpool midfielder, Fabinho has come out to say that a conversation with Luis Diaz led to his Panenka penalty during Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he told Diaz a day before the final that he was going to do a Panenka if the game went to penalties, and he had to prove that he is a man of his words.

Fabinho added that he already knew that missing such a penalty would be disastrous, so he had to get it right.

His words, “The day before, I tried to do a Panenka. It was just me and Luis Diaz, with no goalkeeper in the goal.”

“I told him ‘tomorrow if it goes to pens, I will shoot it like this’. He didn’t believe me! But when I was walking to the box to take the penalty, it was in my mind to shoot a Panenka. It worked!”

“When you shoot a penalty like this, you know that if you miss, when you come back to the dressing room everyone will kill you.”

“When you shoot a penalty like this, you know that if you miss, when you come back to the dressing room everyone will kill you.”

“But it was in my mind that I would take it like this, and that I could do it.”