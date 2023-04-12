I Took De Bruyne Off Vs Bayern Munich Because I Needed More Energy – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to explain why he substituted Kevin De Bruyne during his team’s win over Bayern Munich. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his team needed extra energy in the middle, and even if the decision was not comfortable, he had to do what is best for the club.

Pep added that taking the best decisions for Manchester City week in week out is his best quality.

His words, “We needed extra energy and that is why I decided. I am here to take the decisions and I make them – this is my best quality.”

“It was not comfortable. Emotionally I’m destroyed. I have 10 more years today. It was such a demanding game,” he added. “Now I have to relax, a day off for the guys, and prepare for Leicester. I know exactly what you have to do there [in the second leg against Bayern]. If you don’t perform really well they are able to score one, two, three. I know that. The players know that. It’s an incredible result, but we have to play our game with a huge, huge personality.”

“We don’t need to tell them [his players] the warnings. Three years there and I know in Europe this team especially, you have to have a really good performance. To knock out these teams you have to have two good games, not just one.”