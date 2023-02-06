I Understand The Doubts About My Job At Leeds United – Jesse Marsch

Leeds United manager, Jesse Marsch has come out to insist that his club is capable of turning things around ahead of two crunch Premier League matches against Manchester United. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is his responsibility to get his players performing on the pitch, and he will keep working hard to turn a lot of the good things that are happening into results.

Marsch added that he understands the current doubts over recent performances, but his players will keep giving everything.

His words, “It’s my responsibility, and I understand their frustration and I accept it and I have to find a way to turn a lot of the good things that are happening into results, or we find ourselves in a stressful situation.”

“I understand the doubts. Internally we have belief here. We do. The players are all in. They’ve giving everything they have. It’s just we’re young and we’re still trying to put it all together. But I have to find a way right now to make sure that come Wednesday we’re ready for a big result.”