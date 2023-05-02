MUFC Should Not Sign Neymar – Louis Saha

Neymar would be great for the Premier League, but not for Manchester United, Louis Saha has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he simply does not want the Brazilian at Old Trafford because of the exaggerated media attention a superstar like him would attract at the club.

Saha added that this does not change the fact that Neymar is very entertaining to watch on the pitch.

His words, “It would be great for the Premier League to have Neymar playing in England because he’s such a terrific player. He’s very entertaining to watch but I can understand the question marks that can come from having a player like Neymar at your club. I’m just a big fan of the player on the pitch but I don’t believe he’s lived up to expectations in his last three or four seasons with PSG. I wouldn’t want to see him in a Manchester United shirt considering the exaggerated media attention a superstar like him would attract. The team structure is so important and still fragile at times. But I certainly believe he’d be a great addition to the Premier League.”

On reports linking Casemiro to Bayern, “When it comes towards the end of the season, speculation like this is usually driven by the player’s agent. Casemiro is a top player and there’s always going to be speculation regarding his future because of how good he is. I’m not worried about him leaving this summer and I don’t believe that Bayern Munich will provide a greater challenge for Casemiro than the challenge of taking Manchester United back to the top. His situation is great at Manchester United and he has a brilliant contract, so I’d be very surprised if he was to push for a move in the summer.”