I Used The Words From Critics As Fuel – Jorginho

Chelsea midfielder, Jorginho has come out to say that being called Sarri’s son made him very angry. He recently opened up on some of the early criticism he got early in his Chelsea career, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, his start at Chelsea definitely made him miss Napoli more because critics kept saying he was too slow for the league.

Jorginho added that he was clearly underestimated in England but he used every criticism as a fuel.

His words, “My start at Chelsea made me miss [Napoli] even more,”

“We all remember what they were saying, right? I was too slow. I was too weak. I was Sarri’s son. Man, it made me so angry.”

“But listen, they underestimated me. You see, I’ve had a turbulent start at every club I’ve been with. Every club. It’s incredible. When I came to Verona, nobody wanted me. They sent me on loan to the fourth division. Nobody wanted me there either.”

“But I kept working and I won respect. I went back to Verona and we went up to Serie A. I had a hard year at Napoli, too, and then Sarri came and changed everything.”

“So the Chelsea stuff? Puh! I just used the criticism as fuel. I was thinking, These people are going to be embarrassed.”

“And now I’m sitting here with a Europa League title and a Champions League title. So to all the critics, I just want to say one thing.”

“Thank you. Really, thank you all.”