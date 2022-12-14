I Wake Up Everyday To Show Alerts In 2022 – Iyanya

Popular singer, Iyanya has jumped on Twitter to reveal how his fortune has changed for the better in one year. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he performed at only 3 shows in December 2021, only one was a paid gig, while he begged to perform at the other 2.

He then thanked God for the turnaround this year while appreciating fans for their support.

His words, “2022 December, I wake up everyday to alerts for shows.”

