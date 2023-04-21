I Want A Better Nigeria, But Our Situation Is Getting Worst – Jason Njoku

Iroko TV boss, Jason Njoku has come out to say that he can never live in Europe again. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he flew to Venice months back, and immigration asked him for his return tix, not how long he would be staying, thinking he and his wife were there to hustle.

Jason added that such humiliation made him wish for a better Nigeria, even if he knows the nation is getting worst.

His words, “@MrsMaryNjoku & I flew to Venice in March. Immigration asked for our return tix. Not how long are we staying o? But can they see our return tix? We burst out laughing. Immigration was 🤬. Said it’s a ‘normal question’. Gave them our 1st class boarding tix, and asked them do we look like people here to hustle? We’re staying at St Regis &are here for 3 nights. They let us through. No need for showing any tix again. Walahi I personally can NEVER live in Europe again. We just need a strong 🇳🇬. But we all know it’s increasingly getting worst.”

WOW.