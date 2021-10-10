I Want A Child With My Wife Soon – Beiber

Justin Bieber, popular singer has come out to say that he is ready to start trying for a baby with his wife. He recently had his say in his new Amazon Prime documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, he is really looking forward to trying to make a baby with his wife this year and it is actually one of his goals for 2021.

Beiber added that his intention is to also continue to set goals for himself and having lots of fun while doing them.

His words to his wife, “My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first. And, hopefully, we squish out a nugget.”

WOW.