I Want Barcelona Players To Focus More On Scoring Goals Next Season – Hansi Flick

Bayern Munich manager, Hansi Flick has come out to hint at bringing in change in Barcelona’s possession-based style in the 2024/25 campaign. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if the established tradition at Barcelona is to play passing football, he intends to move past that and coach his team to aim straight for the opponent’s goal.

Flick added that he wants his players to focus more on scoring, even if they also have to play well.

His words, “Here the tradition is to play with passing, but I also want them to go straight to the goal. They should focus a bit more on scoring. I don’t think my style has any major changes. I’m looking for the same thing, to press high up, and to play in the opponent’s midfield. But, at the end of the day, you have to win. Everything is about winning games and at Barca, you have to play well.

All I can say is that we want to be an active team. We have to be active with and without the ball. It’s up to us to make it that way. We can make the opponent go in the direction we want and win the ball back as quickly as possible. I like my teams to press the opponent at the right moment, and sometimes higher up. And with the ball, all players have to have as much freedom as possible. That’s how I see it from a technical point of view.

We have our philosophy and we have our style. We know how we want to play, but every match is a challenge. During the course of a match, there can be changes. Always looking for the best for the team.

We can decide to move a midfielder forward or move him to another position. But the change can also come in the way we press. These are small details that we can implement depending on what the opponent offers us. The changes will be applied depending on the match and the rival. We will always be open to modifying these small details.”