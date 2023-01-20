I Want Caicedo To Finish The Current Season At Brighton – Roberto De Zerbi

Brighton manager, Roberto De Zerbi has come out to say that he hopes Chelsea-linked Moises Caicedo will stay at the club until the summer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Caicedo is very important for his team this season, and he sincerely hopes the young midfielder will be able to finish the current season at the club.

Roberto De Zerbi, however, added that he expects Caicedo to leave for a bigger club in the summer.

His words, “Caicedo is very important for us and I hope he finishes the season with us. It’s always difficult to be certain but when big teams want our players, it’s good news for us,”

“The best solution is that he finishes the season with us. If he continues to play like this in the last games, it’s possible that in the summer he can leave for another team.”