I Want Goncalo Ramos At MUFC – Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes has come out to say that Goncalo Ramos can succeed in the Premier League. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, if the Portuguese striker continues to work as he has worked thus far, he believes he has the potential to be one of the best strikers in the world.

Bruno added that he would want the Benfica star at MUFC, but he does not decide who comes in or not.

His words, “If he continues to work as he has worked so far, I believe he has the potential to be one of the best strikers in the world. He’s already close to that level, but he still needs to go to a more competitive league and prove it there. I believe he has all the capabilities for that,”

“Here the best always work out, whether Gonçalo or someone else. He has all the qualities to play in the Premier League and when I say Premier League I also mean Manchester United. I think he could become a great reference in the coming years, but it’s still not in my hands to be sports director. When I become one, I will make those decisions.”