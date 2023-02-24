I Want Gvardiol To Remain At RB Leipzig Next Season – Manager

RB Leipzig manager, Marco Rose has come out to insist that Josko Gvardiol will remain at the club next season, despite Premier League interest. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he expects the Croatian defender to still be a RB Leipzig player next season, even if it will only be a request from a manager to the club.

Marco Rose said while the player has said he would want to play Premier League football someday, he never said when.

His words, “Josko Gvardiol will be a RB Leipzig player next season as well.”

“I am the coach and I am asking’ for that. He is happy here. He said he wants to play in the Premier League but he didn’t say when.”