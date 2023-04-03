I Want Male And Female Arsenal Players To Push One Another With Their Achievements – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to say that his Arsenal team has to catch up with the women’s side. This is coming after he watched them reach the Women’s Champions League semi-finals this week, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it was a beautiful display of football from the club’s women’s team in the UCL, and the experience in the stadium was unforgettable as well.

Arteta added that he is happy for both male and female players to keep pushing themselves with their achievements on the pitch.

His words, “It was beautiful. It was great to have the experience to live it there and the crowd that we had in the game, especially the way they played. In the first half it was a real joy to watch.”

“It is a big achievement, it hasn’t happened for many, many years at the club and we have to catch them up. This is the beauty of it, getting things inside the club that are inspiring for each other and can make us closer and better.”