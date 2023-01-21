I Want My Marriage To Work For The Sake Of My Kids – Ray J

Popular celebrity, Ray J has come out to say that he is working on his marriage with Princess Love. Recall that the couple, who have two children together, revealed in December that they were heading for divorce following an attempt at mediation that failed.

Well, it appears they are now trying to rekindle their spark as Ray J recently said he wants his wife back, and for the sake of their kids, he will do everything to make his marriage work.

WOW.