I Want Salah To Win AFCON With Egypt – Gomaa

Ex Al Ahly defender, Wael Gomaa has come out to hail Mohamed Salah as the best player in Egyptian history. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Salah is definitely the greatest Egyptian player of all time and he hopes for him to eventually win a trophy with the national team.

Gomaa added that despite not qualifying for the forthcoming World Cup, Salah remains a legend for his country.

His words, “I hope he wins a major trophy with the Egyptian national team.”

“[Mohamed] Salah is the best player in Egyptian football history, he’s a legend and he added a lot to the national team.”

“Despite being one of the best players in the world, he always shows commitment to the team and respect to everyone.”