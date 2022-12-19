I Want Super Eagles To Finish The AFCON Qualifiers Well – Jose Peseiro

Nigeria coach, Jose Peseiro has come out to say that he believes the Super Eagles are favourites to lift the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations despite missing the 2022 World Cup. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Morocco’s performance at the World Cup shows African football has come of age, and he expects the rest of the world to begin to respect Africa more henceforth.

Jose added that he wants the Super Eagles to finish well in the AFCON qualifiers since they have what it takes.

His words, “Morocco’s performance at the World Cup shows African football has come of age and many teams especially from the rest of the world will now show more respect to teams from the continent.”

“On our part, the aim still remains to win the next Africa Cup of Nations and we are ready to beat any team that comes our way. That’s the target and it remains the same.”

“We have very good games in the qualifiers. We want to finish well and it starts with transmitting my ideas and tactics to the players. They will get it before the Afcon and we will be unstoppable.”