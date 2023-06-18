I Want To Be Regular In The English National Team – Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold has come out to claim that he wants to be more versatile as a player in order to cement his place in the England team. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has not played in central midfield for too long as a footballer, but he can conclude that he feels comfortable and natural playing in that position.

Trent added that he is ready to play wherever to get into the national team and be a regular name on the team sheet.

His words, “It is still early doors. I haven’t played (in central midfield) too much but it feels comfortable and natural. It is somewhere I enjoy playing and it is somewhere that I can see myself playing. For me, it is about getting myself into this team and trying to be a regular name on the team sheet. I think today was a good foundation to build on.”

“Hopefully, I am one of those players that could play in a number of positions. That helps you get on teamsheets and get minutes on the pitch. For me, I am not too bothered where I play as long as I am playing. I try and bring what I bring to the game which is creativity, chances, and goals while doing a stint defensively. No matter what position I play in all, I will always give it my all.”