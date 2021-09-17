I Want To Continue Repaying The Faith Napoli Has In Me – Osimhen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has come out to say that he feels he has more to offer Napoli. This is coming after his impressive brace vs Leicester City in the Uefa Europa League.

According to him, he is happy Napoli played as a team vs Leicester despite going two goals down away from home during the very tight fixture.

Osimhen added that Napoli has always believed in him and he wants to keep repaying the faith on the pitch.

His words, “I’m happy and we played as a team, even when we went two goals down, we kept playing as a team,”

“I don’t want to set an objective. The club always believed in me, starting with these two goals is certainly important and I want to continue like this.”

“I have everything to give to Napoli, I want to stay healthy, avoid injuries and one step at a time we can together achieve our targets.”

Spalletti added, “The team started the right way, then lost the ball a few too many times building out from the back and those proved costly.”

“After that, we took the initiative throughout and it remained a perfectly balanced match. We reacted to conceding the second goal just as we were really pushing, and that was a risky situation because we could’ve let our heads drop.”

“Instead, we pushed even harder and got it back on level terms, because it frankly would’ve been unjust if we had lost this game.”

“We saw today that this team has a strong character, which had been a weakness in previous years. The team reacted really well.”

“I want to compliment those who came off the bench because they proved their quality and it makes it easier for everyone because they are not fighting to take the place of another teammate but to play alongside him.”