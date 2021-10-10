I Want To End My Career At PSG – Verratti

PSG midfielder, Marco Verratti has come out to say that he is glad to hear Pep Guardiola praise him. He recently revealed that it is always an honor for him to see great managers reveal their admiration for him.

According to him, however, he wants to spend the rest of his career at Paris Saint-Germain because he has fallen in love with the French club.

Verratti added that he’ll keep trying to always give the maximum to return the confidence that the club gave him.

His words, “These are certainly words that please me. He is a person who understands football, who is good for football and one of those who gives us pleasure with football.”

“So, yes, I am happy.”

On his career, “I have a little time left. What I do know is that I will always stay here.”

“I had the chance to play with and against great champions, in great matches, that’s what I wanted above all. I fell in love with this club and that’s why I always try to give the maximum, to return the confidence that I have been given.”

“I was a little boy who came from a small Italian provincial town and here I had everything. My children were born here! When you’re a little over 18, those are your best years. And I lived them here. It was unbelievable. I became a man and I found love. So everything I have experienced here will leave me with incredible memories.”