I Want To Feel Important At My Club – Matheus Cunha

Wolves striker, Matheus Cunha has aimed a parting shot in the direction of those in charge at his Spanish club, Atletico Madrid. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, as a footballer, all he ever wants is to feel identified with something, feel important, feel affection and feel part of the whole family at his club.

Cunha added that he is grateful to Atletico fans who make him feel on top of the world whenever he plays.

His words, “About loving and feeling loved. Things like that will never change. Feeling identified with something, feeling important, feeling affection and feeling part of a whole family is different. To you, Atleticos, thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have fantastic players as athletes and people. You have fans who make you feel at home even on the other side of the world.”