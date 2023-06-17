I Want To Leave My Mark At Real Madrid – Valverde

Real Madrid midfielder, Federico Valverde has come out to confirm that he would not be joining Chelsea anytime soon. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he intends to be at Real Madrid for a long time because he enjoys and values his time at the biggest club in the world.

Valverde added that he wants to leave his mark at his current club and continue to win trophies.

His words, “No, no, I am at Real Madrid. I try to enjoy and value every moment. I want to leave my mark on this team, which is the best in the world, and also continue to win titles for the fans.”