I Want To Run For President Alongside Donald Trump – Kanye West

Popular rapper, Kanye West has come out to say that he wants to run for U.S. Presidency with former President, Donald Trump as his running mate. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

“What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?” Kanye asked online, posting a poll.

The options were “That’s very Ye,” and “That’s very Nay.”

WOW.