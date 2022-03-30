I Want To See Reyna Play In The EPL – Jay DeMerit

Ex-US defender, Jay DeMerit has come out to hail USA and Borussia Dortmund player, Reyna. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, not many Americans are known to score goals from midfield, and Reyna is showing excitement in ways that a lot of US players haven’t done in a while.

Jay DeMerit added that he would love to see the youngster in the EPL later on in his career because the league will suit his game.

His words, “His free kicks and delivery is great, and not many Americans have been on those and scoring goals from midfield. That’s exciting. He is showing excitement in ways that a lot of American players haven’t.”

“But that consistency piece and that injury piece now is going to be huge. If you start burning yourself out because you are trying to carry yourself through injuries as a young person, a lot of times that can catch you up.”

“I think for him it will be about trying to find consistency in where you play and how you play, but also in ‘am I on the field 45 times next season?’ If the answer is yes then we have got an exciting young talent that we can really look forward to watching for years to come.”

On him joining either Real Madrid or Manchester City in future, “I do. Dortmund is such a great stepping stone for young players. You look at all the people that have come through there and the success they have had all over the world, I think he will definitely be another example of that.”

“I’d love to see him in the Premier League. I think his game suits it, he’s a box-to-box player, he’s a tough tackler, he’s a slasher just like his dad [former City star Claudio] but even better because he’s more offensive.”

“His dad was a holding midfielder and got around the park, was a great captain and a leader, and you can see Gio has got those traits but he’s got more flair. That’s exciting because we’re in a place now where the world likes a bit more flair. We can appreciate a [N’Golo] Kante but we want to see someone take a touch 20 yards out and smash it into the top corner, and Gio provides that!”