    Login
    Subscribe

    I Want To Stay At Manchester City Now More Than Ever – Pep Guardiola

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to blame the club’s Premier League rivals for forcing financial charges on the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Pep Guardiola
    Pep Guardiola

    According to him, however, he is not ready to quit the club anytime soon, and he currently has the urge to stay more than ever.

    He added that people should ask chairmen and CEOs of rival clubs, including Daniel Levy, why City keeps getting investigated.

    His words, “Yeah of course. It’s the Premier League.”

    “You should go to the chairman, the CEO’s, Daniel Levy, and ask them.”

    See also  NFF Will Conclude If I'll Stay Or Go - Eguavoen

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply