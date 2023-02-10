I Want To Stay At Manchester City Now More Than Ever – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to blame the club’s Premier League rivals for forcing financial charges on the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, however, he is not ready to quit the club anytime soon, and he currently has the urge to stay more than ever.

He added that people should ask chairmen and CEOs of rival clubs, including Daniel Levy, why City keeps getting investigated.

His words, “Yeah of course. It’s the Premier League.”

“You should go to the chairman, the CEO’s, Daniel Levy, and ask them.”