I Want To Win A Trophy With Aston Villa – Emiliano Martinez

Argentina goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez has signed a long-term contract with Aston Villa. The new deal is set to keep him at the club until 2029, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his dream has always been to play in the UCL with Aston Villa ever since he joined, and he is pleased that the club has been able to achieve that.

Martinez added that he still believes the club can win a trophy in the coming years, and he hopes to achieve that too.

His words, “Since I joined the club, my dream was to be in the Champions League. We have achieved that.

Like I said, this club is moving forward every year. I achieved everything in international football with Argentina, and I still think we can win a trophy here. That is something missing in this club. And I will have a go here in the next four years and achieve that.”

WOW.