I Want To Win The UCL – Emiliano Martinez

Aston Villa goalkeeper, Emi Martinez has come out to say that he completed football by winning the World Cup with Argentina. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, however, he is now hungrier than ever for club success, and his aim is to win the UCL title in the coming years.

Martinez added that he has always set goals for himself as a goalkeeper since he cannot play without that.

His words, “I say I’ve completed football, but I haven’t yet. I want to complete football by winning trophies with my club, playing and winning in the Champions League.”

“I just turned 30, but that’s something I will keep working towards. My best years are ahead of me.”

“I always set goals for myself. I can’t play without that. I need to have something to hit. I’ve done it with my national team, I did it with my old club, I’ve done good things with Aston Villa, nearly getting to Europe, but I want to win a trophy here.”

“We haven’t won one in many, many years, and with a good manager here and some really good players, I am trying to help fix that.”

“I’ve been through a lot in my career, but it made me the keeper I am today. The lows, maybe for some other goalies they could bring you down easily.”

“But once I got out of that hole I was in, I only saw light, and I always play now as if it’s my last game, because I don’t want to come back to where I was then.”

“People say ‘what now?’ after I won the World Cup, but I am hungrier than ever. I want to be successful with my club.”