I Want Messi And Ronaldo Back In La Liga In The Future – Enrique Cerezo

Atletico Madrid president, Enrique Cerezo has come out to say that it would be fantastic if Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo returned to La Liga at some stage. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, having both footballers still playing active football weekly is a blessing, and he would surely love for them to return to Spain at some point in the future.

Cerezo added that both players took Spanish football to a different height when they played for Barcelona and Real Madrid.

His words, “I think it would be fantastic if Messi returned to La Liga, as would Cristiano Ronaldo. Both are still playing and it would be fantastic if they came back.”