I Wanted James Rodriguez At Barcelona – Xavi

Barcelona manager, Xavi has come out to say that he wished James Rodriguez joined the Blaugrana instead of Real Madrid after the 2014 World Cup. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he feels sorry that James Rodriguez played for Real Madrid and not for Barcelona because his career would have turned out differently if it was the latter.

Xavi added that James showed the quality and talent to make a difference at the 2014 World Cup.

His words, “I feel sorry that James Rodriguez played for Real Madrid and not for Barcelona.”

“James has always shown quality and talent to make a difference,”

“His left foot and the tremendous goals (he scored) from close range or long range was simply fantastic.”