I Wanted Manchester City To Win The EPL – Usain Bolt

Ex Olympic champion, Usain Bolt has come out to say that MUFC had a better season than Arsenal. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Arsenal‘s failure to win a trophy last season despite their consistent form is the reason why Manchester United enjoyed a better season in the end.

Bolt added that he has a lot of Arsenal friends who talk too much when their team is doing well, so he wanted MCFC to win the league.

His words, “It’s like I’m running on a circuit and doing well and then I get to the Championship and win no medals.

On MUFC finishing 8th, “Yeah, but we’re in Europe. Everybody always asks me who I’d rather win the Premier League out of Arsenal and Man City – I’m like, ‘Man City, easy.’ People are like, ‘But they’re your rival’. I know a lot of Arsenal fans and when they’re top of the table they talk so much and I’m like, ‘You haven’t won yet!’ Imagine if they actually won? Oh my God, It would be over.”

WOW.