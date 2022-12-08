I Was Focused On Being Single Until Prince Harry Came Along – Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared the first intimate messages they exchanged before they went on a first date. In their new Netflix series, the first episode called “The first date” sees the Royal couple share how they met each other and went for drinks whilst she was visiting London in the summer of 2016.

According to Meghan, she was really intent on being single and having her fun girl time since she had her career and life together, but all that changed when Prince Harry came along.

Her words, “I was really intent on being single, and just having fun girl time.”

“I had a career, I had my life, I had my path, and then along came H. Talk about a plot twist.”

“I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had a video of the two of them on Snapchat.”

“It was the dog ears, that was the first thing.”

WOW.