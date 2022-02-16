I Was Foolish For Treating Khloe Kardashian Bad When We Were Married – Lamar Odom

Ex basketballer, Lamar Odom has come out to say that he hopes to reconcile with his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian following her split from Tristan Thompson. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he admits that he didn’t treat Khloe well when they were married and since then he hasn’t thought about getting married again.

He added that it would be a blessing to be in her presence again to tell her he was very foolish for his actions.

His words, “I’ve never thought about getting married again.”

“I didn’t treat that good woman right.”

“Well, I’m going to try my damndest.”

“I would probably just want to take her to dinner,”

“It would be a blessing just to be in her presence to just tell her I’m sorry and what a fool I was. She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change. I would say I’m a lot more loyal now.”