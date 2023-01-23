I Was Married To Dani Alves For A Decade, I’m Sure He Is Innocent – Dana Dinorah

Brazil international, Dani Alves’ ex-wife has come out to speak after his arrest and incarceration over nightclub bathroom s*x attack. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she believes the father of her two children is innocent, and she is even in shock that he has been accused of such a crime in the first place.

Dana Dinorah added that she is so sure of his innocence because she has known him for 22 years and was married to him for a decade.

Her words, “Dani would never ever ever do this.”

“I’m still in shock. It seems like it’s a nightmare and it’s not happening.”

“I say this because I’ve known him for 22 years and was married to him for ten.”

“This has been a shock for me and for my children.”

“I have two teenage children who are suffering.”