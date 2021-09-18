I Was Never Comfortable With Being Called A Racist – Mark Clattenburg

Ex EPL referee, Mark Clattenburg has come out to share how the John Obi Mikel and Juan Mata incident almost cost him his career in 2012. He recently had his say via his autobiography, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, he was already expecting a lot of abuse from Chelsea supporters but he never expected to be called a racist when he is not.

He added that the situation got him worked up because racism is not something to toy with as it attracts a prison sentence.

His words, “I knew to expect a tirade of abuse from Chelsea supporters, but I was not beating myself up over my performance. It was then that I heard a commotion outside the dressing-room door.”

“Before I get to the door it swings open, and with some force. John Obi Mikel bursts in and I can see the rage in his eyes. Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo and coach Eddie Newton are holding him back.”

“Mikel is out of control; he’s trying to get at me. ‘I’m gonna break your legs!’ he shouts. “He’s swinging for me.”

“I left Stamford Bridge in the people-carrier and as we made our way out of West London towards Heathrow, there’s a social-media notification on the screen of my phone saying: ‘BREAKING NEWS: CHELSEA ACCUSE REFEREE MARK CLATTENBURG OF RACIST COMMENTS’.”

“During those early hours overnight on the Sunday of the game, I realised the power of football clubs, the hold they have over the media. It was terrifying. It was the European champions against a referee – who would you believe?”

“I am trapped. This could ruin my career. It could ruin my life. The fear is worse than going to prison. I am being called a racist.”

“That is a real life-sentence, you don’t come back from that. Guilty until proven innocent, that is the English way.”