I Was Not 100% Vs Bayern Munich – Mbappe

PSG forward, Kylian Mbappe has come out to urge his teammates to play with what is in their pants in the second leg of their Champions League tie with Bayern Munich. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is very important for the club to go to the Allianz Arena and play to qualify for the quarter-finals stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Mbappe added that he was not 100 percent yesternight, but he felt good enough to help the team.

His words, “Of course there is always hope, it’s only a first leg, it’s played over two games. We knew it before the game and we know it even more now. We are going to work, recover everyone and try to start winning again, already it is important to go there to qualify,”

“We only lost 1-0 and there is no longer this away goal rule. If we play our attacking football and score once, we’re tied. Afterwards, we will have to play with what we have in our pants to go and get the victory and qualify.”

“I’m not 100% but I felt good enough to try to help my friends and play a little bit. Basically, I shouldn’t have come back. I tried everything, tried to put everything on my side so as not to have any regrets. I would have liked to play this game (in full),”

“These are matches that we want to play, for which we work. Watching from the sidelines is very difficult. Today, I only had 30 minutes to give. I gave everything. I will try to recover to be as efficient as possible.”