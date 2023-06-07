I Was Unhappy In PSG – Messi

Ex PSG forward, Lionel Messi has come out to admit that he did not enjoy his two years at Paris Saint-Germain. He recently revealed this after confirming his move to Inter Miami, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it was a very difficult period for him after he left Barcelona and he found it hard to be happy on a personal level while he played in France.

Messi added that he is now focused on rediscovering joy with his family and kids on a daily basis.

His words, “I had two years where I was so unhappy on a personal level that I didn’t enjoy it. I had that month that was spectacular for me because of winning the World Cup, but apart from that, it was a difficult period for me. I want to rediscover joy, enjoy my family, my children, the day-to-day… And that’s why the decision for Barcelona didn’t happen.”