I Wasn’t Aware Hakimi Registered His Wealth In My Name – Mother

The mother of PSG defender, Achraf Hakimi, Saida Mouh has finally come out to react to reports that her son’s assets are in her name. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, the news was also new to her because she had no idea, but if it is indeed true, her son only took such actions to protect himself.

Saida added that Hakimi would have only gone to that extreme to get rid of a woman who wants to ruin him.

Her words, “If he has taken any action to protect himself, I am unaware of it. What’s the problem if the news is true? If my son does not do this, he will not be able to get rid of that woman (Hiba Abouk).”

WOW.