I Wasn’t Going To Leave Old Trafford Without Ronaldo’s Jersey – Townsend

Everton player, Andros Townsend has come out to admit that he pestered Cristiano Ronaldo for his No.7 shirt after copying his Siu celebration during his team’s draw vs Manchester United. He recently revealed that he wasn’t going to leave Old Trafford without a Cristiano Ronaldo shirt.

According to him, he ensured he ran after the Portuguese once the final whistle was blown and he eventually gave in.

Townsend added that he is going to keep the jersey with him because Ronaldo is a legend of the game.

His words, “I made it my goal that I was not leaving Old Trafford without Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt,”

“You saw after the final whistle, I ran straight to him, I don’t know what he was muttering but it wasn’t English.”

“He was muttering in Portuguese and I asked him three or four times for his shirt and eventually he gave in and said he would give it to me inside.”

“I had to wait inside the dressing room and thankfully the kit man was able to sort it for me. That shirt I am going to keep with me.”

On the game, “We were discussing it on the coach the day before on the way up to Manchester. The boys were saying, ‘would you do it if you scored?’

“I said yeah, but the one thing they said was make sure you are winning or it is late in the game, so Ronaldo doesn’t have a chance to reply.”