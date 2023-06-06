I Will Always Be A Real Madrid Fan – Benzema

Ex-Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema has come out to bid an emotional final farewell to the club ahead of his big-money transfer to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, leaving Real Madrid is definitely a sad moment for him because he initially wanted to retire at the Spanish club when his legs cannot take it anymore.

Benzema added that even if retirement will now happen elsewhere, he would always be a fan of the club.

His words, “It’s a bit of a sad day because I’m leaving my club,”

“I signed for Madrid and I wanted to retire here, but it didn’t happen that way. I will always be a Madrid fan. Thanks also to the fans who always gave me this strength. Thank you all, really.”

“Florentino, when I saw you, I thought to myself that he was the man who brought Ronaldo and [Zinedine] Zidane. It’s incredible,”

“The most important thing for me is that everything I’ve won, I savoured it like a child. As I said during my presentation ‘one, two and three, hala Madrid!'”