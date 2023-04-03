I Will Never Campaign For Any Politician Till I Go To Heaven – Bishop Oyedepo

The presiding Bishop of Faith Tabernacle, David Oyedepo has come out to react to a purported audio recording of himself and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, no one has ever told him what to say and not say since he became a Bishop, and he has never campaigned for any Nigerian politician in the history of our politics.

Oyedepo added that all political parties come to him for prayers and advice, but he never sticks his neck out for any of them.

His words, “Nobody had ever told me what to say in this world. No. I have never campaigned for anybody or speak on anybody’s behalf and I will not do that till I go to heaven. There is no (political) party in this country that didn’t come to me for prayers and advice. I advised them, some, they didn’t take. Those who chose to take it, they see results; those who said no, they are going about it (laughs). If you still come again, I will still tell you, it doesn’t change.”

