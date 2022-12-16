I Wish I Could Make Davido Forgive My Ungrateful Self – Yonda

Popular singer, Yonda has jumped on his Instagram page to publicly apologize to his former boss, Davido, two years after he left his record label. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he left the record label because things were clearly not working for him there, but he has since been blacklisted by the entire industry since he took that decision.

Yonda added that he can only beg Davido to forgive him like the prodigal son that he is, and he doesn’t even mind becoming his slave again.

His words, “Baddest, don’t leave me hanging. Please, let me rise again.”

“IF I Could turn the hands of time ,

If wishes were horses ,

Beggars would ride ,

wish I could make you forget the ungrateful me, irrational me , e.t.c just to start all over again with you my KING @davido.”

“Temper mercy on me my #lord.”

WOW.